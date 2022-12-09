‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Power through music. Since 2011, the Greenville Gay Men’s Chorus has inspired activism and built community through music. And on Friday evening they’ll hold their annual holiday concert to further their causes.

There’s an old military saying, ‘you can send a band or chorus, where you can’t send a ship or war plane.’ It’s what the Department of Defense calls soft power: Music that builds partnerships and alliances. If it works for the most powerful military in the world, it also works for any other collective working to build allies.

“It is a version of power,” said Shelton Love, Greenville Gay Men’s Chorus artistic director and conductor. “We are here showing everyone that comes to see us that we’re not afraid. We’re not going to be silent.”

Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the world through music and message. Kevin Moore is one of the founding members of the chorus.

“This community is not connected – we want to make a difference,” Moore said. “This kind of brotherhood brings more of a compassion and passion to being a man. It’s not about a stereotype, it’s about being who you are and being comfortable in who you are.”

And that’s the message they bring through their music and outreach, evolving society’s views toward the LGBTQ+ community.

“We have a long way to go,” Love said. “It’s real.”

And because of that the chorus is also evolving its mission, in 2023 they’ll collaborate on a youth mentorship initiative with the Queer Wellness Center.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much and I can help other people too,” Moore said.

Recent data from the Trevor Project shows 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide this year, they also rank high for anxiety and depression.

“It’s disturbing and I’ve been there,” Moore said. “I think relearning – or unlearning what you’ve been taught in a confined society.”

Let’s get back to the present: The chorus is practicing for their 11th annual holiday concert entitled “Heigh Ho!” to be held Dec. 9 at First Baptist Church in Greenville.

“The whole is greater than the sum of it’s parts,” Love said. “You take all of it apart and it doesn’t really make sense why these little individual pieces make this big picture – but music can convey so much more than if I just spoke these words to you. There’s some mystery in that and it’s beautiful.”

“We want people to finally accept us, as we finally decided to accept ourselves,” Moore added.

The chorus says the concert is literally for everyone. They’ve also launched a “plus one challenge” encouraging people to bring a guest. Financial donations will also be accepted.

“All faiths, (and) nonfaiths,” Love said. “Everyone will have a point that they can identify with in this concert.”

The Greenville Gay Men’s Chorus is actively seeking members. Auditions will be held on January 21. Send an email to gvlgnc@gmail.com to book your audition.

