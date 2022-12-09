Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs.

The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg.

Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known as the Magnolia Finishing Plant, the facility specializes in workwear, military and flame-resistant apparel.

“Expanding Magnolia Plant made perfect sense to us as a company,” said Milliken & Company President and Chief Executive Officer Halsey Cook. This plant is on the cutting edge of manufacturing excellence and innovation, and Cherokee County’s support is vital to its operation. We’re grateful for the partnerships with this community and the state, and we’re proud to call South Carolina home.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by year-end, according to the company.

Those interested in joining the Milliken team should click here.

MORE NEWS: ‘Not surprised by generosity’: Upstate mom shares lottery win with sons

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.