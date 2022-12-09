New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!

Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza.

The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements throughout the city, plus a tribute to Greenville’s food scene.

“Locals and visitors alike make your sweet memories here. Go around and eat, and look at the artwork. Especially when I see this one it just brings so much joy for me to have people see my art,” said Miles.

The mural will stay up until January.

