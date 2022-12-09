Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation.

In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people had been indicted for their alleged participation in a drug trafficking conspiracy operation, known as “Operation Rocket Fuel”, which involved Heroin and Methamphetamine but also other illegal narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office said over the past year and a-half, deputies continued their ongoing investigation of individuals who are trafficking large quantities of meth and heroin into Oconee County, as well as the distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl and carfentanil.

According to deputies, seven of the nine suspects in phase two were taken into custody and transported to jail in Richland County. The names of those individuals are as follows:

Amber Kaitlin Boylston Trafficking meth 400 grams or more conspiracy Trafficking meth 28-100 grams Possession of a schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine) Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam) Failure to stop for blue lights Possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit a violent crime Trafficking meth 10-28 grams

Justin Mario Wilson Trafficking heroin greater than 28 grams (Conspiracy) Trafficking heroin 28 or more Distribution of a narcotic schedule II controlled substance (Carfentanil) Distribution of heroin Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more (Conspiracy)

Rodrickus Demale Williams Distribution of narcotic schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl) Distribution of heroin Distribution of narcotic schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl)

Thomas Foye Barron, Jr. Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more (Conspiracy)

Jessica Noel Smith Trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 grams Possession of schedule III controlled substance (Buprenorphine and Naloxone)

Mitchell Montrell Weston Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) Trafficking methamphetamine 100-200 grams

Sarah Francine Deill Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more



The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for the following two suspects:

Jackie Lee Webb, Jr. Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more (Conspiracy) Trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 grams Possession of scheduled III controlled substance (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) Possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a violent crime

Amy Deanna Cobb Trafficking heroin 28 grams or more (Conspiracy) Trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more (Conspiracy)



MORE NEWS: Judge to hear pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.