‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School.

Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.

Buchanan and Lunsford were taken to Mission hospital where they remain at this time, according to the district. Crawford sadly died in the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Madison’s family and the families of all who were involved in this tragic event,” said the district.

School officials said they are offering school psychologists, school social workers, and school counselors with the district’s Crisis Team to provide support to those affected by the loss.

MORE NEWS: American Airlines announces new nonstop flight from GSP to New York

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.