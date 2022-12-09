Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search.

Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house along Brookside Camp Road. During the search, deputies said the following items were found.

Nearly 1.1 pounds (492 grams) of methamphetamine

Around .91 pounds (414.3 grams) of marijuana

Three guns

Drug paraphernalia

According to deputies, this search came from their investigation into a man selling and delivering methamphetamine in the area. The man, Luis Obispo, was found at the house and taken into custody, where he was charged with the following.

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony maintain a dwelling for purpose of sell/deliver a controlled substance

Felony altering serial numbers on a firearm

Poss drug paraphernalia

Felony possession with Intent to sell & deliver marijuana

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Luis Obispo (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Obispo was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on a $1,310,00.00 secured bond.

