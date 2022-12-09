Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home

Drugs seized from Henderson Co. house
Drugs seized from Henderson Co. house(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search.

Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house along Brookside Camp Road. During the search, deputies said the following items were found.

  • Nearly 1.1 pounds (492 grams) of methamphetamine
  • Around .91 pounds (414.3 grams) of marijuana
  • Three guns
  • Drug paraphernalia

According to deputies, this search came from their investigation into a man selling and delivering methamphetamine in the area. The man, Luis Obispo, was found at the house and taken into custody, where he was charged with the following.

  • Felony trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Felony maintain a dwelling for purpose of sell/deliver a controlled substance
  • Felony altering serial numbers on a firearm
  • Poss drug paraphernalia
  • Felony possession with Intent to sell & deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession of a stolen firearm
Luis Obispo
Luis Obispo(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Obispo was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on a $1,310,00.00 secured bond.

