Police investigating shooting that injured one in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to the scene on Granada Street around 10:14 pm. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the calf inside his house. Officers treated the man at the scene, and EMS soon took him to Mission hospital for treatment.

According to officers, they searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this situation can report information by calling the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. People can also give tips anonymously by using the TIP2APD smartphone app or texting TIP2APD to 847411.

