Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket

According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife.

“I told her, ‘tonight I’m going to win the lottery,’” he said. “And then bam, I wake up this morning, and I won. It’s incredible.”

The man said the day started normally. “I made the kids lunch for school, made some coffee for me and my wife, then I sat down and checked my tickets,” he said.

The man said he was “dumbfounded” when he saw that he won. He added that he plans to use his winnings to buy Christmas gifts for his family and put the rest into savings.

The man bought his ticket from the Tryon Food Store on Lynn Road in Tryon.

