Remains of man reported missing in 2018 found by hunter in Macon Co.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were found on forest service land in the northwestern part of Macon County.

Deputies said they started investigating on November 23, 2022, when a hunter discovered the remains. Soon after, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations searched the area. During the search, they found evidence and collected more human remains.

According to deputies, they were able to identify the victim as a person from another county who was possibly hiking in the area at the time. They added that they don’t plan on releasing the name of the victim at this time out of courtesy to the family. Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks said, “We want notification made to all the family, and we don’t want them to learn about it on social media.”

Deputies stated that they don’t believe foul play was involved in the victim’s death.

We will update this story as we learn more.

