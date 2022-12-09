South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the next generation of hoopers

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC’s women’s basketball team is doing more than taking home championship trophies. They’re also winning the hearts of young women around the Upstate.

The Gamecocks inspired young Riley Stack. As a little kid, she used to go to South Carolina youth sports camps.

“I was like in awe of her,” Riley Stack, Wren senior forward, said. “I love her.”

Growing up, Stack idolized A’Ja Wilson

“Just her work ethic,” Stack said. “Like, even watching her throughout college and then going to go pro, I think it’s just the biggest inspiration.

Stack’s teammate, Raina McGowens, models her game after current Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke.

“As I watch her game a lot, I see doesn’t give up and she knows that it’s a part of the game to miss shots and mess up, but it’s how your persevere and get through them,” Raina McGowens, Wren junior guard, said. “She doesn’t care how small she is compared to a big. It doesn’t matter. She’s going to get after it no matter what.

These young women are like so many others that have looked up to USC, hoping to one day be like them.

“Everyone should have someone to look up to. Everyone can learn from things,” McGowens said. “So I think taking away things from good players that are in college and where I want to be is really important.”

Even coaches learn from Dawn Staley’s blue print. Wren’s girls basketball coach Pam McGowens has gone to Staley’s coaching clinics.

“One of the things that she mentioned is that it’s okay that her players fail because there’s learning in that.” Pam McGowens, Wren girls basketball coach, said.

She’s noticed that as the Gamecocks bring home the championships, more young girls start playing.

“I think it’s influenced greatly. I think it’s just been a big plus for having a program so close to us so that young ladies can see,” Coach McGowens said. “It’s just really exciting for women’s basketball in the state of South Carolina.”

Raina and Riley will keep watching the Gamecocks, ready to learn.

“Very, very fortunate,” Stack said. “Very thankful and blessed.”

“It’s really inspiring because it’s so close to where we are and to know that someone in our area is getting the recognition that they deserve and winning is very important.” McGowens said.

