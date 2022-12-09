Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as a patrol officer with the Woodruff Police Department. In 1990, he transferred to the Spartanburg Police Department, where he was both a patrol officer and fire fighter. In 1997, he transferred to the city’s forensic division. In 2005, Robert came to forensic division of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was responsible for crime scene processing and photography, evidence collection, latent print examination, and the execution of search warrants.

In 2020, Robert was promoted to Sergeant over our forensic unit, which made him responsible for all major crime scenes, and he also trained many of our other forensic officers. In 2021, Robert requested a transfer to our civil division, where he continued to serve until his passing.

The Sheriff’s Office said Robert was also a long time member of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Deputy Talanges was 60 years old at the time of his passing.

“This agency extends our deepest sympathy to his family, his friends, and his fellow sisters and brothers in blue and sincerely thank him for his 33 years of dedicated and loyal service to the citizens of Spartanburg County,” said officials.

