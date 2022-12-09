WATCH LIVE: Orangeburg sheriff holds press conference on missing 5-year-old

Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her...
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her mother dead on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say finding the child is their top priority.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference with updates on the case of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter.

Aspen Jeter hasn’t been seen since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will be in a Colleton County courtroom Friday...
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
Shooting generic
Police investigating shooting that injured one in Asheville
Wren High School's girls basketball team practices on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
USC women's hoops inspires next generation
(Left to right, top row) Amber Boylston, Amy Cobb, Jackie Webb, and Jessica Smith. (Left to...
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust