Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their office was recently charged with felony hit-and-run in a nearby County.

Deputies said Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by State Highway Patrol troopers. They added that the incident happened in Yancy County and involved a personal vehicle.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with Highway Patrol as they investigate the situation.

