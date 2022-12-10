Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their office was recently charged with felony hit-and-run in a nearby County.

Deputies said Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by State Highway Patrol troopers. They added that the incident happened in Yancy County and involved a personal vehicle.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with Highway Patrol as they investigate the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies investigate shooting near Highway 123
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
The Mauldin Sharks 12U football team has the number 55 on the back of their helmets in honor of...
Mauldin Sharks dedicate season to fallen brother
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case