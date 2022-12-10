Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

Motorcycle crash in Mauldin
Motorcycle crash in Mauldin(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin.

Officials said the crash involved a car and motorcycle.

According to officials, crews are still at the scene investigating, so details are limited. We will update this story as we learn more.

