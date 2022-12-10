Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night.

Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d been shot. Deputies responded to the scene, where they found the victim and transported him to the hospital. They added that the victim is currently in surgery.

According to deputies, they are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials give more details.

