‘False narratives are real’: Gaslighting recognition and response

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last month, Merriam-Webster Dictionary deemed “gaslighting” the 2022 Word of the Year. Searches for the word spiked over 1,700% and while it may be a buzzword for people and pundits, mental health experts say it’s a form of abuse with serious consequences.

Kylie Smith thought she met the man of her dreams in 2018.

“I thought God has dropped him on my doorstep,” Smith said. “I took a year off from dating, and said, ‘Oh, he’s the one.’”

But within a year she says the relationship dynamics shifted.

“His mask came off, it was slowly coming off and he couldn’t put on a show anymore,” Smith said.

And she found herself in an emotionally abusive situation of manipulation and shifting blame. Even doing something like running late to an appointment was twisted.

“We were stuck in Atlanta traffic because (a wedding) was in Georgia and he goes, ‘Kylie, it wasn’t my fault we’re late. It was you, you were in the mirror, you were (taking too long) to get ready.’”

Her relationship had a component of isolation.

“He just questioned who I was as a person and wanted me to shift more towards his family and not mine,” she said.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines gaslighting as the “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”

“I looked at myself in the mirror and I didn’t know who I was as a person anymore,” Smith said.

And she isn’t alone, the National Domestic Violence Hotline estimates 74% of domestic violence victims experience gaslighting from their current or former partners. But research also shows it’s increasing in the workplace.

“I can easily say a good 40% of our adults that come to us for therapy are dealing with some level of psychological manipulation,” said Tiffney Parker, LMSW, Universal Therapeutic Services CEO.

Parker joins other experts who say, if you feel like you’re being targeted by a coworker, get some distance, document your situation, set boundaries and get an outside perspective. And don’t be afraid to approach human resources.

“We are helping professionals who are working in settings and locations where they’re saying, ‘I’m having this conflict with supervisor, my director or coworker, and no matter what no one seems to understand or support me and instead they’re pointing the finger at me or I’m to blame,” Parker said. “People need to understand this can happen in a variety of settings, from the schools to corporate America. And it’s over time.”

Research shows gaslighting is also found in politics, where false narratives can undermine truth. It can also be found in social causes, from debates on national systemic inequities to the motivations behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The false narratives that are out there are real,” Parker said. “And we know that history is written. It’s called ‘his story’, and so we must be awake. We have to stay woke to see the forest before the trees. See what’s happening right in front of you and get the information for yourself.”

“There’s always two sides and gaslighting allows that ‘gray area’ that allows people to be manipulated,” added Patrick Sapp, Universal Therapeutic Services chief operating officer (COO). “It impacts society as a whole from a mental health standpoint.”

Experts like Sapp and Parker say gaslighting involves frequency, duration and intensity, and the long-term effects may require professional intervention.

“Don’t try to deal with it on your own. If it feels like it’s bigger than you and it’s starting to suffocate your life on a day-to-day basis, seek help,” Sapp said.

Help that’s part of the reason Smith is back on track to complete her master’s degree and begin a career as a mental health counselor.

“Come out of the dark,” Smith said. “You have people that are ready to support you and love you.”

If you are feeling inadequate, vulnerable or isolated, Universal Therapeutic Services joins others offering free initial screenings for people in need of professional therapy. Learn more here: https://universaltherapeuticservices.com/

