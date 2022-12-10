Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every mother deserves a baby shower and a Spartanburg organization is holding one for the community. But it’s about more than just games, gifts and finger foods.

Hello Family is a non-profit organization in Spartanburg. Friday they held their 2nd community baby shower. It’s giving new and expecting mothers a chance to connect with other moms and connect with organizations who are able to lend a hand.

Someone once said it takes a village---

“And we want to be your village. So there are so many different ways that moms need support and can get support” said Emily Glass, the Family Support Specialist with Hello Family.

This group is celebrating motherhood, but it serves another purpose too.

“Hello Family connects parents and caregivers to all kinds of services and resources throughout Spartanburg” said Glass.

Their plan is to host a community baby shower every six months.

“People are given diapers and wipes or shampoos or baby powders, things like that. And then we have a table full of giveaways here as well” she said.

They also connect mothers to nearly a dozen different community resources.

“For moms that are really needing that extra ‘umph’, we are there to support them throughout that pregnancy” said Jamarius Collins, a Doula and Lactation Counselor with Birth Matters.

Birth Matters is one of the resources. They provide educational, emotional and doula services to mothers under the age of 24. Due to the recent formula shortage, they’ve also seen a peaking interest in breastfeeding education.

“It felt really good to see moms just more interested in trusting their bodies and knowing that I can do this,” said Collins.

Their services have helped new mother’s like Jaala Shifflett, who’s 37 weeks pregnant.

“I like talking with new moms as well. Kind of getting the sense of, you know, where they are if they’ve already delivered, what they’ve already done and if not, we share some similar nerves and everything” said Shifflett.

The baby showers are building a sense of community and a village of support.

“There is always someone that is there in your corner,” said Collins.

If you want to learn more about the resources in your community, Hello Family has a 27/4 hotline number you can call at 864- 606- 9908.

