Mauldin Sharks dedicate season to fallen brother

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Sharks 12U are a tight knit group.

“It really is like family.” Tammy Burton, Mauldin Sharks parent, said.

“Everybody on the team is my brother.” Ayden Burton, Mauldin Sharks player, said.

That have banded together while one of their own grieves.

“One of our mottos is we don’t preach family, we live it,” Stacey Burger, Mauldin Sharks head coach, said. “Everybody helps each other out.”

“They were just truly, truly a blessing to have.” Brandon Burton, Mauldin Sharks parent, said.

For 13-year-old Ayden Burton, his older brother CJ was everything.

“I looked up to him a lot. He picked us up from school. He helped us with homework and stuff,” Ayden Burton said. “He helped us with sports and everything and just taught us how to be better.”

“He wanted to be his big brother,” Brandon Burton said. “He wanted to play football like his big brother. He really idolized and looked up to his big brother.”

It was CJ who taught Ayden how to play football.

“It just motivated me to play the best that I could.” Ayden Burton said.

“He was a big football fan and he loved coming out here and watching his brothers play and then he would give them pointers,” Tammy Burton said. “So, yeah he was a big supporter of them.”

Tragically, CJ passed away back in 2020 from a rare form of brain cancer.

“It hurt a lot because he had been with me and my brother our whole lives,” Ayden Burton said. “It just didn’t right.”

“It was very heartbreaking just to lose someone, but to lose your son, it was heartbreaking.” Brandon Burton said.

The Sharks wanted to remember their top supporter. On their helmets is the number 55. It was CJ’s jersey number.

“We’re playing for a state title, but there’s other big things,” Burger said. “We’re also a family. It’s just been something to let Ayden know that we’ve got his back.”

Every time Mauldin takes the field, CJ’s watching.

“Got to show my brother up there and put a smile on his face.” Ayden Burton said.

“I mean I know he’s looking down smiling,” Tammy Burton said. “It really touched our hearts just to see his number on the back of their helmets.”

“And it was also a constant reminder for Ayden to know that his brother was always going to be with him,” Brandon Burton said. “Knowing that he’s got that 55 on the back of his helmet.”

The Mauldin Sharks play Florence in Orangeburg for the State Championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm.

