Officers discover drugs and guns while investigating shots fired

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers recently found drugs and multiple guns while investigating reports that gunshots were fired near Grendel Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a house that looked like it had bullet holes in it.

According to officers, they knocked on the door to the house to see if anyone was injured, and when someone opened the door, officers noticed drugs in plain view. Following this discovery, officers said they got a search warrant and searched the rest of the house.

During the search, officers reportedly found more than 100 “blue pills,” a large amount of marijuana, six firearms and cash. They added that one of the guns was stolen.

Four people were charged following this search. However, officers said they are unable to identify them at this time.

