Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville

By Freeman Stoddard
Dec. 10, 2022
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area.

According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during this incident. However, officers are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911 and not approach the suspects. Officers added that they currently are unable to release where these incidents happened.

