SCHP: One dead after fatal collision in Laurens Co.

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after they drove off the side of the road in Laurens County.

Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr.

Officials say the victim was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when they travelled off the right side of the road and hit a culvert.

Troopers say the victim was transported by EMS to the hospital, but sadly passed away.

