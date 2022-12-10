SCHP: One dead after fatal collision in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after they drove off the side of the road in Laurens County.

Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr.

Officials say the victim was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when they travelled off the right side of the road and hit a culvert.

Troopers say the victim was transported by EMS to the hospital, but sadly passed away.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.