SCHP: Passenger dies after single vehicle collision in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision in Union County.

Troopers say the collision occurred on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 7:52 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a driver and two passengers were travelling east on HWY 49 when they veered off the side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Officials say the driver and front seat passenger were both injured and transported to the hospital.

Troopers say the rear passenger unfortunately passed away.

