Seneca man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a child

Joshua Worley, Sr.
Joshua Worley, Sr.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Seneca man was taken into custody today after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Joshua Worley, Sr. was taken into custody at around 2:31 p.m. on December 9, 2022, and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said the alleged molestation was reported to them on September 16, and they immediately began investigating. Deputies stated that evidence gathered showed that Worley had sexual intercourse with the victim sometime between September 2018 and September 2019. They added that he reportedly had sexual intercourse with the same victim again during the summer of 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still investigating this case. We will update this story if more details become available.

