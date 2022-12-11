Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man

By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to the address in northwest Aiken just before 9 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a victim inside a residence after a reported drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Aiken County Deputy Coroner April Cody says Croft’s body will be transported to Newberry for an autopsy.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly crime across the CSRA that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring. The outbreak has affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

