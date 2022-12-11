Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for William Stone, a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away earlier tonight.
Deputies said Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black Nike book bag. They added that they think he left the area on foot.
According to deputies, Stone is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Stone is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.