Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

William Stone
William Stone(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for William Stone, a 14-year-old who reportedly ran away earlier tonight.

Deputies said Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black Nike book bag. They added that they think he left the area on foot.

According to deputies, Stone is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Stone is asked to call 911.

