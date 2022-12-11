Pedestrian dies following crash in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs road on Dec. 10.

A pedestrian was trying to cross Pelham Road when they were hit by a driver of a 2020 Hyundai SUV traveling west on Pelham, according to Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian passed away at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.

