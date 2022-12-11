Sunshine returns early week, but First Alert Day midweek

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain comes to an end Sunday evening and we finally get a few days of sunshine. But our next rain system moves in Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

Showers move out to the south this evening

Drier with sunshine returning for the early part of the week

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for heavy rain moving in

After another round of rain Sunday afternoon, the rain drops south out of the area Sunday evening. Isolated light sprinkles are possible through 10 PM but the big focus for Sunday night is the fog building back in. Watch for it to impact your Monday morning commute. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s to mid 40s for overnight lows.

On Monday we finally see the return of the sunshine! Expected partly to mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday. Highs are in the mid 50s on Monday but drop to the mid 40s to around 50 on Tuesday with overnight lows in the 30s.

Sunshine early week before rain returns Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

Our next rain chance comes Wednesday into Thursday. The rain moves in Wednesday morning from the northwest and spreads over the area for widespread and at time heavy rains into the later part of Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Many areas pick up another one to three inches of rain out this system. Flooding could be an issue on Wednesday and even extend into Thursday which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day. This time around, the gloomy days move out quickly with a return to sunshine by Friday. Temperatures stay quite cool, even for December with highs on Wednesday in the mid 40s. It only warms a little for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Widespread, heavy rain could lead to flooding issues (Fox Carolina)

