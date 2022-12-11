Woman arrested following shooting that injured man on Highway 123

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec.9

Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. They added that they believe the victim and shooter were in a car together when the incident happened.

Following the shooting, the victim, a man, reportedly walked into Highway 123 and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d been shot.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower torso.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital, and deputies later confirmed that he was in stable condition following surgery.

Deputies later arrested 55-year-old Renee Lavonne on attempted murder and possession of weapon during violent crime charges.

