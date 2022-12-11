Woman arrested following shooting that injured man on Highway 123

Deputies said the man reportedly walked onto the highway to flag down a passing driver
New details on the shooting that injured one person on Friday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec.9

Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. They added that they believe the victim and shooter were in a car together when the incident happened.

Following the shooting, the victim, a man, reportedly walked into Highway 123 and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d been shot.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower torso.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital, and deputies later confirmed that he was in stable condition following surgery.

Deputies later arrested 55-year-old Renee Lavonne on attempted murder and possession of weapon during violent crime charges.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area
Officers seize guns and drugs from Upstate house
Officers discover drugs and guns while investigating shots fired
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case
Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson