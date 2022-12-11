WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to Upstate in early 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that Friday Night Smack Down is heading to Greenville in early 2023.

Officials said the event will be on February 3, 2023, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on December 16, 2022. For more information, you can visit Friday Night Smackdown.

