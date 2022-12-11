WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to Upstate in early 2023

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that Friday Night Smack Down is heading to Greenville in early 2023.

Officials said the event will be on February 3, 2023, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on December 16, 2022. For more information, you can visit Friday Night Smackdown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

William Stone
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
Motorcycle crash in Mauldin
Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
Officers seize guns and drugs from Upstate house
Officers discover drugs and guns while investigating shots fired
Victim identified after single vehicle crash in Union Co.