2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt.

Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

The condition of the two men remains unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: Woman arrested following shooting that injured man on Highway 123

