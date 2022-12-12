Access could be limited to new Alzheimer’s drug

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The potential effectiveness of a new Alzheimer’s drug has many people feeling excited. But, if approved by the FDA access could be limited.

The drug is called Lecanemab. In phase three clinical trials the drug slowed cognitive decline by 27% in people with early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. This was calculated because the drug slowed progression of the illness by 5 months, out of the 18 month trial period.

Access to the drug could be tricky. Last year the FDA approved a similar drug called Aducanumab. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid decided to only cover the cost of the drug in clinical trials. They stated in part “there is not currently enough evidence of demonstrating improved health outcomes.” Many private insurance companies followed suit.

Https://www.Cms.Gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-finalizes-medicare-coverage-policy-monoclonal-antibodies-directed-against-amyloid-treatment

Trish Springfield from Greenville has early on-set Alzheimer’s. She is 51 and was diagnosed about a year ago. She had to quit her job in banking due to the illness.

“I could not keep up with math, I could not do it,” Springfield said. “I hate it because I loved my job, just loved my job.”

She said she has been trying to get into a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease for the last year. But various factors like age, medical background or location can impact a person’s eligibility.

“We would like the opportunity, but we have met with doctors and clinical trials and it didn’t fit their niche,” Springfield said.

Prisma Health Neurologist Dr. John Absher says many of his patients have trouble getting into clinical trials for Alzheimer’s drugs because there aren’t any available in the Greenville area. He says the closest location to get Lecanemab is in Columbia.

“It’s very frustrating to people,” Absher said. “They are desperate for something that will work.”

Aducanumab or Aduhelm is currently the only drug approved by the FDA that treats the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, instead of the symptoms. But few people have access to the drug because The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid only cover the cost if a patient takes it in clinical trials. Lecanemab could be the second drug to be FDA approved in this category. That decision is expected in January. But the same limited access could result because of how CMS has worded their coverage structure of Alzheimer’s drugs.

According to a decision last year, this limited coverage includes all “monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid” and are approved by the FDA.

Springfield hopes Lecanemab is approved by the FDA and the cost is covered by insurance. If it’s limited to clinical trials she worries she may not get the chance to try it.

“Just anything, even if it is a small amount of moving forward would help,” Springfield said. “Even if it doesn’t benefit me, maybe someone else in the future.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.