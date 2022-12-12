Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire.

Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails that had caught fire.

Crews from Reidville Fire Department and Duncan Fire Department worked together to put the fire out before it reached any nearby pictures. The Department later shared photos of the scene on social media.

