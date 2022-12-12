DHEC board chairman files resignation after ten months at post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chairman of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control has filed his resignation.

Chairman Robert Bolchoz sent a letter to staff informing them of his decision. The resignation filed with Governor Henry McMaster is effective Dec. 31, 2022. Bolchoz became the DHEC board chair in Feb. this year.

Bolchoz said one of his legal clients has asked him to take on an expanded role, which will make it difficult to maintain his commitments to the board and agency while running his law firm. He said, “I am sorry my term will soon come to an end because I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work with many of you over the past year.”

Bolchoz said a new Board Chair can be appointed by McMaster. Vice-Chair Seema Shrivastava-Patel will fill the role until a new chairperson is appointed.

