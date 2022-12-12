Expressing gratitude during the holidays

Relationship coach Matthew P. Hoffman shares ways to express gratitude for loved ones during the holidays.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The holidays are a time to reflect on the blessings in our lives and share how thankful we are for loved ones. But what’s the best way to express our gratitude? Relationship coach, author and podcaster Matthew P. Hoffman stopped by for Motivation Monday to share some tips.

Matthew P. Hoffman is the C.I.O. (Chief Inspirational Officer) of Kickass Couples Nation.

You can follow KCN on social media:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Relationship coach Matthew P. Hoffman shares ways to express gratitude for loved ones during...
Motivation Monday: expressing gratitude
Ticket sales are starting for the 2023 Reedy Reels Film Festival. Ken Seay stops by Access...
Tickets on sale for Reedy Reels Film Festival
Chef Veera Gaul demonstrates how to make a colorful and healthy holiday salad.
RECIPE: Colorful and healthy holiday salad
Dr. Jessica Caruso from Pillar Holistic Living shares ways to boost health during cold and flu...
Staying well during flu season