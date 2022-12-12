Ferris wheel rides discontinued following concerns from community, officials said

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City officials said the Ferris wheel attraction in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued following concerns from community members.

Spartanburg officials said on Saturday, Dec. 10, community members voiced their concerns regarding the Ferris Wheel that was installed in downtown Spartanburg.

Officials said they contacted the ride operators and made the decision to stop operations for the rest of the weekend.

After speaking with the owner of the Ferris wheel, officials said they decided to discontinue the attraction for the rest of its scheduled dates because it has not met the quality of operation standards that was expected for the community.

“While we are disappointed in this outcome, the City will use this opportunity to evaluate our processes and oversight for future attractions and events in Downtown Spartanburg.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.