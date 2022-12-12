Ferris wheel rides discontinued following concerns from community, officials said

Spartanburg City officials made the decision to discontinue the Ferris wheel attraction...
Spartanburg City officials made the decision to discontinue the Ferris wheel attraction following concerns from community members on Saturday, December 10, 2022.(City of Spartanburg Facebook page)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City officials said the Ferris wheel attraction in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued following concerns from community members.

Spartanburg officials said on Saturday, Dec. 10, community members voiced their concerns regarding the Ferris Wheel that was installed in downtown Spartanburg.

Officials said they contacted the ride operators and made the decision to stop operations for the rest of the weekend.

After speaking with the owner of the Ferris wheel, officials said they decided to discontinue the attraction for the rest of its scheduled dates because it has not met the quality of operation standards that was expected for the community.

“While we are disappointed in this outcome, the City will use this opportunity to evaluate our processes and oversight for future attractions and events in Downtown Spartanburg.”

Spartanburg officials

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate ministry holds toy giveaway
Upstate ministry holds toy giveaway
A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an...
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an...
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
Leyton James Lanier, 21, was arrested on multiple charges including burglary and armed robbery...
Man arrested for burglary and armed robbery after violent assault
Front gate of Fort Stewart.
One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting