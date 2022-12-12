Former detention officer arrested on sexual misconduct charge with inmate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a detention officer was arrested on sexual misconduct charge with an inmate following an investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, former detention officer 32-year-old Brittany Walker illegally brought a cell phone into the facility on several dates from October 7 through December 7, 2022 allowing an inmate to use it.

Deputies said this is a violation of policy and state law which resulted in three warrants for furnishing or attempting to furnish prisoner with contraband.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Walker was observed kissing an inmate and allowed an inmate to grope her resulting in a charge of second-degree sexual misconduct with inmate.

Permission to search the officer’s car was obtained and investigators found one Oxycodone pill without a prescription, deputies said.

Following the investigation, Walker, who had been employed less than four months after starting on Aug. 15, was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on the following charges:

Second degree sexual misconduct with inmate (1-Warrant)

Furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with contraband (3-Warrant)

Possession of narcotics schedule II Oxycodone (I-Warrant)

Walker was booked on Wednesday, Dec. 7, but released on surety bond on Thursday, Dec. 8, at around 3:58 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said an inmate, Bryant Keith Smith, obtained a new charge of possession of contraband by prisoner after he used the phone of the detention officer.

“It is certain we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law including our own! Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we will follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must be above reproach. This incident should remind and show the public that we have no problem in arresting anyone who thinks they are above the law and we will always do what is right to protect the integrity of our officers who make the right choices and our agencies integrity,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller. “Our officers work hard every day to maintain the trust of the community we serve and this one bad detention officer is not a reflection of the great officers who put their life on the line every day to serve and protect our community. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with honor, professionalism, excellence, dedication and above all with integrity.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.