Greenville Symphony to bring New York City holiday celebration to Peace Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Symphony Orchestra (GSO) announced it is bringing a New York City holiday celebration to the Peace Center with Holiday at Peace, presented by United Community Bank.

The symphony’s annual Christmas extravaganza will take place Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and in a matinee performance at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

As guests enter the Peace Center on Friday and Saturday nights, they will enjoy the festive sound of a brass ensemble from Riverside High School, according to the symphony. In keeping with the Greenville Symphony’s goal to connect the community with music and celebrate local musicians, all three performances will feature local choirs in the Peace Concert Hall lobby.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” says Maestro Edvard Tchivzhel. “And what better way to ring in the holidays than with one of Greenville’s favorite traditions, Holiday at Peace! We’re thrilled to reunite with the incredibly talented and charming Broadway Star Rachel York as our featured vocalist, host Jamarcus Gaston, and the festive performances of International Ballet.”

Tickets to the Greenville Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday at Peace Concert, presented by United Community Bank, range from $20-$65. Click here to purchase tickets.

