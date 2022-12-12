Happy Hooves uses horses to help kids with special needs

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christmas took over Eden Farms in Pickens County as kids got a chance to ride “reindeer” and visit with Santa.

“When you’re at the barn, it’s a wonderful experience and you always leave feeling better,” said Eden Farms Barn Manager Becky Sweeney.

The farm has been a part of Sweeney’s family since 2001.

“My mother has a medical background so she just wanted to open a place where kids with special needs could come ride horses and benefit through it,” she said.

Now more than 30 horses call the farm home, including 18 who are part of the Therapeutic Riding Program that serves about 600 different kids a year at the non-profit at the farm called Happy Hooves.

“What I really recognize in some of our students is some of the pride that comes with connecting with this enormous animal and building a partnership,” explained Happy Hooves Board Member Paige Sims.

Cadin Pletsers has been coming to Happy Hooves once a week for the last year and a half.

“It’s just being with the horses and petting them and talking to them and walking them,” he said.

As part of the program, kids ride the horses with instructors but can also do Equine Assisted learning, “School at the Barn”, and more.

“Working on issues of trust and impulsiveness and just overcoming challenges in their life,” said Sweeney.

On Sunday, the farm was transformed into Christmas At The Barn. A fundraiser the farm puts on each year, with all the proceeds going to help pay for scholarships for kids in Happy Hooves and taking care of the horses.

“We take excellent care of those horses. Not only that, it’s a point of pride for us that many of our students ride for free,” said Sims.

