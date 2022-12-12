Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx, & UPS

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday season is here and people are working to get their gifts sent to friends and family on time.

In order to help with this, a list of shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is featured below.

UPS

First-Class Mail or Retail Ground deadline is Dec. 17

Priority Mail shipping deadline is Dec. 19.

Priority Mail Express deadline is Dec. 23.

For more UPS deadlines, click here.

USPS

Three-Day Select deadline is Dec. 20

Second Day Air Services deadline is Dec. 21

Next Day Air Services deadline is Dec. 22

For more USPS deadlines and to check the deadline for ground shipping, click here.

FedEx

Same Day deadline is Dec. 23

Express Saver deadline is Dec. 20

Ground shipping deadline is Dec. 14

For more FedEx deadlines, click here.

