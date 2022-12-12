Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx, & UPS

Packages on line.
Packages on line.(NBC12)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday season is here and people are working to get their gifts sent to friends and family on time.

In order to help with this, a list of shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is featured below.

UPS

  • First-Class Mail or Retail Ground deadline is Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail shipping deadline is Dec. 19.
  • Priority Mail Express deadline is Dec. 23.

For more UPS deadlines, click here.

USPS

  • Three-Day Select deadline is Dec. 20
  • Second Day Air Services deadline is Dec. 21
  • Next Day Air Services deadline is Dec. 22

For more USPS deadlines and to check the deadline for ground shipping, click here.

FedEx

  • Same Day deadline is Dec. 23
  • Express Saver deadline is Dec. 20
  • Ground shipping deadline is Dec. 14

For more FedEx deadlines, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate ministry holds toy giveaway
Upstate ministry holds toy giveaway
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Horrific crash killing 2 toddlers is reminder of driving dangers
A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an...
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an...
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
Leyton James Lanier, 21, was arrested on multiple charges including burglary and armed robbery...
Man arrested for burglary and armed robbery after violent assault