Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx, & UPS
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday season is here and people are working to get their gifts sent to friends and family on time.
In order to help with this, a list of shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is featured below.
UPS
- First-Class Mail or Retail Ground deadline is Dec. 17
- Priority Mail shipping deadline is Dec. 19.
- Priority Mail Express deadline is Dec. 23.
For more UPS deadlines, click here.
USPS
- Three-Day Select deadline is Dec. 20
- Second Day Air Services deadline is Dec. 21
- Next Day Air Services deadline is Dec. 22
For more USPS deadlines and to check the deadline for ground shipping, click here.
FedEx
- Same Day deadline is Dec. 23
- Express Saver deadline is Dec. 20
- Ground shipping deadline is Dec. 14
For more FedEx deadlines, click here.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.