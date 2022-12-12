Horrific crash killing 2 toddlers is reminder of driving dangers

LAS VEGAS (FOX Carolina/KVVU) - As horrifying details emerge about a collision in Las Vegas claiming the lives of two toddlers, it has sparked outrage nationwide and is a chilling reminder about the importance of safety laws.

Police said the driver of a Honda minivan sideswiped trees, a light pole, and a wall before hitting a large palm tree head-on.

A toddler in the van was decapitated due to improper restraints. A second toddler died at the hospital.

The North Las Vegas Police Department suspects the driver, a woman in her 20s, was impaired at the time of the crash. She is in the hospital in serious condition along with another woman who was in the vehicle.

Police are warning the public and parents about dangers that could have been avoided in this tragic incident.

“The NLVPD urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight,” police said in a statement. “We would also like to remind the public of the dangers of driving while impaired and how dangerous it can be.”

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

South Carolina has a “zero tolerance” policy for people under age 21 driving with any measurable amount of alcohol in their system.

A blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher is considered driving under the influence, but other evidence can lead investigators to determine you are under the influence even if your BAC is lower.

According to the Department of Public Safety, you are three times more likely to have a crash if your BAC reaches 0.08. When your BAC reaches 0.25, your chances of crashing are 25 times greater.

Click here for more about South Carolina’s impaired driving laws.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY

In South Carolina, children under age 2 must be in a rear-facing car seat until the child exceeds the height or weight limit allowed by the manufacturer. After age 2 or if they have outgrown the height and weight limits, the child can be in a forward-facing car seat.

From ages 2 to 8, children are required to be in a forward-facing car seat until they meet the weight and height limit and then must be secured in a booster seat with a lap and shoulder belt.

A child should be at least 8 years old or 57 inches tall to be restrained by an adult safety belt and are no longer required to be in a rear seat.

SafeKids Worldwide has a breakdown of the child passenger safety laws in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) offers free inspections throughout the state. Click here for a list of child passenger safety inspection stations.

