Janet Jackson and Ludacris bring ‘Together Again’ to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Colonial Life Arena is playing host to Janet Jackson and special guest Ludacris in the spring.

The arena announced the two singers will play on April, 25, 2023 as part of the Together Again tour. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. online.

Get ready for a night to remember! The iconic @JanetJackson is coming to #ColonialLifeArena #Columbia 4/25 with special guest @Ludacris for the #TogetherAgainTour. Grab your tickets this Friday 12/16 at 11AM online only HERE: https://t.co/w190zwMCWa pic.twitter.com/OoOcTak4II — Colonial Life Arena (@CLAmktg) December 12, 2022

