Janet Jackson and Ludacris bring ‘Together Again’ to Colonial Life Arena

Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena on 4/25
Janet Jackson is coming to Colonial Life Arena on 4/25(wbrc)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Colonial Life Arena is playing host to Janet Jackson and special guest Ludacris in the spring.

The arena announced the two singers will play on April, 25, 2023 as part of the Together Again tour. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. online.

