Know your yard: Clemson Extension offers soil testing

(Pixabay)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winter is a waiting period for landscaping, according to experts. However - it’s a great time to get your soil tested, so you can know how to take care of your specific yard.

Experts at Clemson Extension say warm and cool season grasses are both common in the Upstate area, however they require different care.

They say warm season grasses become kind of dormant during the winter time and don’t require much care - but cool season grasses need to be fertilized properly.

If you don’t know which grass you have, Clemson extension says they’re here to help.

All you have to do is collect separate soil samples from your lawn, garden bed...and wherever else you want to sample.

You can drop off the sample at a local extension office and they’ll test the pH balance of the soil, identify the nutrients it needs, and tell you how to fertilize.

For more specific instructions, you can visit the Clemson Extension website.

