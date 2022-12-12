Home a total loss after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors.

The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road.

It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The home is a total loss.

The department said it is not clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

Both the fire department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

