Man arrested for burglary and armed robbery after violent assault

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said following an investigation into a violent assault a man was arrested on multiple charges.

Police said officers responded to Kenilworth Road in reference to an assault that happened nearby at around 4:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, police said.

They said following an investigation, a stolen vehicle from an unrelated burglary was recovered and 21-year-old Leyton James Lanier was identified as a suspect in both crimes.

Officers said a search warrant was executed at a home nearby on Delano Road where Lanier was taken into custody on the following charges:

  • Robbery w/a Dangerous Weapon
  • Assault w/a Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
  • First Degree Burglary
  • Larceny After Breaking & Entering
  • Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle x2
  • Larceny x2
  • Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Stolen Goods x2
  • Resist / Delay / Obstruct an Officer
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Damage to Property

They also said they found evidence linking Lanier to a nearby burglary in November.

Lanier was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $290,000 secured bond (or $2,900 to a bondsman) issued by the magistrate.

