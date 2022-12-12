Man arrested for burglary and armed robbery after violent assault
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said following an investigation into a violent assault a man was arrested on multiple charges.
Police said officers responded to Kenilworth Road in reference to an assault that happened nearby at around 4:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who was severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, police said.
They said following an investigation, a stolen vehicle from an unrelated burglary was recovered and 21-year-old Leyton James Lanier was identified as a suspect in both crimes.
Officers said a search warrant was executed at a home nearby on Delano Road where Lanier was taken into custody on the following charges:
- Robbery w/a Dangerous Weapon
- Assault w/a Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- First Degree Burglary
- Larceny After Breaking & Entering
- Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle x2
- Larceny x2
- Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Stolen Goods x2
- Resist / Delay / Obstruct an Officer
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Damage to Property
They also said they found evidence linking Lanier to a nearby burglary in November.
Lanier was booked into the Buncombe County Jail under a $290,000 secured bond (or $2,900 to a bondsman) issued by the magistrate.
