Man arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Georgia

TOCCOA, G.A.. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man on one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials said the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation into 32-year-old Alan Savage’s online activity after receiving cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to a search of Savage’s electronic devices and he was later arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Savage is being criminally charged in Oconee County, Georgia where it was determined his crime was committed, but was taken to the Stephens County jail upon his arrest.

