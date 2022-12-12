Man charged for selling meth out of Hendersonville drug house, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged for selling meth out of a drug house.

Deputies said a search warrant was executed at a drug house at 969 Brookside Camp Road. Luis Alberto Obispo was found inside the home and taken into custody.

After searching the home, the Sheriff’s Office said the following items were seized:

492 grams of meth

414.3 grams of marijuana

3 firearms (1 stolen)

Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said Obispo was charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony maintain a dwelling for purpose of sell/deliver a controlled substance

Felony altering serial numbers on a firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession with intent to sell & deliver marijuana

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Obispo is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $1,310,00.00 secured bond.

