Man charged for selling meth out of Hendersonville drug house, deputies say
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged for selling meth out of a drug house.
Deputies said a search warrant was executed at a drug house at 969 Brookside Camp Road. Luis Alberto Obispo was found inside the home and taken into custody.
After searching the home, the Sheriff’s Office said the following items were seized:
- 492 grams of meth
- 414.3 grams of marijuana
- 3 firearms (1 stolen)
- Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia
Deputies said Obispo was charged with the following:
- Felony trafficking in methamphetamine
- Felony maintain a dwelling for purpose of sell/deliver a controlled substance
- Felony altering serial numbers on a firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony possession with intent to sell & deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of a stolen firearm
Obispo is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $1,310,00.00 secured bond.
