Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held.

