New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand.

Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking combined with generous southern hospitality and superior service, according to the restaurant company.

The menu embraces a time-honored tradition of cooking meat over an open flame, just like the gauchos, or Brazilian cowboys of Southern Brazil.

“Haywood Mall is a major shopping and entertainment destination for so many in the region, and we are honored to open our doors to the community and visitors alike,” Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to start sharing our Brazilian fare and having guests make their best memories with us while enjoying a high-quality dining experience.”

The restaurant says the highlights of the Brazilian steakhouse dining experience are ontinuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area. The concept comes to life through red and green cards, which guests use to indicate when they’d like to sample more cuts of meat, or when they need to take a break.

Residents in the area can sign up for the Texas de Brazil e-club to stay informed of the opening and then start receiving special promotions and exclusive offers to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and much more.

