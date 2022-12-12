New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an original, written by the show’s director, Max Quinlan. However, the score might sound familiar.

The show is called “Broadway Holiday Spectacular”. It centers around an Upstate girl name Sarah, whose hiding a secret holiday wish.

Ayden Woo plays Sarah in the show. She said, “she’s really timid and shy of explaining her holiday wish, and through the show, you can see that she is finally building up the confidence to say what she wants to say and I think the audience can really relate to her.”

Quinlan said he drew his inspiration for the show from his own life. Knowing at a young age what his dreams were.

“When I was about 15, that’s when I kinda realized that my dream was to be a broadway performer and I was very fortunate to live out my dream”, said Quinlan.

“I think the deeper meaning of that and within this show is that the only true way that it can be realized is through support and love of others and people believing in you.”

Through the show, Quinlan hopes to inspire maybe bringing to light something inside the audience.

