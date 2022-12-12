Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient.

Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

According to Wilson, his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) investigated the situation and discovered that beginning in January 2022, Sargent allegedly converted $309,747.90 of the victim’s funds to her use.

The SCMFCU investigation showed that the victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, was living at an assisted living facility in Seneca when the incident began.

According to the investigation, sometime between January 19, 2022, and January 31, 2022, Sargent reportedly took the victim’s debit card and made purchases totaling $5,747.90. Sargent later allegedly used her position as the victim’s power of attorney to improperly and unlawfully use a total of $304,000.00 of the victim’s funds and assets between February 14, 2022, and June 30, 2022.

Officials said SCMFCU began investigating after the Appalachian Council of Governments’ Long Term Care Ombudsman referred it to them. They added that the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

